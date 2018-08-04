Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $71.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$70.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.72.

WSP Global opened at C$73.77 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$48.07 and a twelve month high of C$75.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

