Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quantenna Communications Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (QTNA)

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quantenna Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ FY2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Friday, June 1st. William Blair started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Quantenna Communications has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $590.12 million, a PE ratio of -785.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 556,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 2,686.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 502,183 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,630,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $127,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $419,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,034 shares of company stock worth $1,217,366 over the last ninety days. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

