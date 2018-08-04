Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,953 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 111.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 32.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMS shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

