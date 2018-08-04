Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,741 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $353,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Molina Healthcare opened at $126.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

