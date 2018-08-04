Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.43). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPZM. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of Epizyme traded down $0.35, hitting $9.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,640. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Epizyme by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,895,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 579,662 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,184,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36,762 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,011,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 359,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.