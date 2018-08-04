EPAM Systems (EPAM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EPAM mainly serves to the fastest growing areas of IT services. The latest positive forecast for worldwide IT spending by Gartner provides optimism to EPAM’s growth prospects. Acquisitions have been a key driving factor which has enabled it to enter new markets, diversify and broaden product portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. However, EPAM is exposed to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as majority of its delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe. Moreover, EPAM’s market share and revenue dependence on client relationships, and the number of contracts it secures remain concerns. Further, foreign currency exchange-rate risks and integration risks are other major concerns.”

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.31.

EPAM Systems traded down $2.97, hitting $125.14, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 565,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,297. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $445.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $251,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $830,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,700.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,021 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

