EOG Resources (EOG) Given a $147.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price objective on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Shares of EOG Resources traded down $3.52, reaching $122.41, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 4,117,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $568,143.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 314,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

