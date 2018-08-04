Entravision Communication (EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 287,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,049. The company has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Entravision Communication has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

