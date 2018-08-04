Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 51,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

