EnPro Industries (NPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $63.73 and last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 48880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.37). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EnPro Industries from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $19,230,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $16,648,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 68.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $13,603,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,500.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 152,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

