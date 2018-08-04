Enphase Energy (ENPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy, Inc. delivers microinverter technology for the solar industry, which increases productivity and reliability of solar modules. The Company builds a semiconductor-based microinverter system that converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. Enphase sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors who resell them to solar installers. It also sells directly to installers, as well as through original equipment manufacturers. Enphase Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Petaluma, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of Enphase Energy traded down $0.34, hitting $5.36, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The stock has a market cap of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.53. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

