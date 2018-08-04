EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $16.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE ENLK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 1,087,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 586.67 and a beta of 2.27. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $243,193.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLK. Creative Planning bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,534.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

