EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 1,275,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 499,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -2,140.00%.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $253,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 28.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 378,910 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 88.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 231,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

