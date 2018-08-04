Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Achieves $37.14 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $37.14 million and $1.24 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx Market, IDEX, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00379467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00195392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,992,535 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bancor Network, Qryptos, Cobinhood, HitBTC, CoinEx Market, COSS, Livecoin, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

