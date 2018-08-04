Engie (ENGI) PT Set at €15.90 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.71) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.27 ($17.97).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at €13.54 ($15.93) on Tuesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.