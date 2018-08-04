Energy Recovery (ERII) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERII. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Energy Recovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Energy Recovery traded up $1.49, reaching $9.17, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,496. The firm has a market cap of $431.24 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 5.40. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.35%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $828,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,437,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 607,745 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

