Energous (WATT) Trading Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,541,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,522,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 3,337 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $56,061.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 4,927 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $80,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,325 shares of company stock valued at $530,581. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Energous by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energous by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 201.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. equities research analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

