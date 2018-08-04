Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.25

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 7572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $930.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

