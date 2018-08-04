Encana (ECA) PT Lowered to $21.00

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of Encana opened at $13.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Encana has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.49%. research analysts predict that Encana will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 865,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 22.7% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,307,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

