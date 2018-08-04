Empire Raises Zogenix (ZGNX) Price Target to $66.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target increased by Empire from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Zogenix traded up $0.20, hitting $56.35, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,147. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

