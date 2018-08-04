Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Lifted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $71.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

