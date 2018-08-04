Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $367-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerald Expositions Events from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of EEX opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other news, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $135,406.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock worth $470,393 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

