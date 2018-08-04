Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Issues Earnings Results

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Emerald Expositions Events updated its FY18 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.73. 176,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other news, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $135,406.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $470,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

