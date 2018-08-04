Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 2,731 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of MGM Resorts International opened at $28.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

