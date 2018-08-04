Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 225,072 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,410 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,378,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 167,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the period.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $282.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. equities research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.80.

In related news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total transaction of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

