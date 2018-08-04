Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens set a $137.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of VMC opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $108.17 and a 52-week high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,818,338.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,173 shares of company stock worth $6,052,131 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

