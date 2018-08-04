Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT opened at $11.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $43,025.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 19,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $224,578.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 179,350 shares of company stock worth $2,022,850. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

