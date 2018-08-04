Electronic Arts (EA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a $146.56 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.95.

Shares of Electronic Arts opened at $130.87 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $99.63 and a twelve month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $790,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $132,710.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,192 shares of company stock valued at $26,824,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,354,732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $406,728,000 after purchasing an additional 471,449 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $373,023,000 after purchasing an additional 979,229 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438,007 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $295,584,000 after purchasing an additional 675,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $288,674,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

