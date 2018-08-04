Eland Oil & Gas’ (ELA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

LON:ELA opened at GBX 133 ($1.75) on Tuesday. Eland Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.62 ($1.20).

In related news, insider Henry Arthur John Turcan bought 35,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £41,707.12 ($54,798.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,758 shares of company stock worth $5,573,134.

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

