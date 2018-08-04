El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Holdings Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.85% of El Pollo LoCo worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth about $133,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo opened at $11.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

