El Paso Electric (EE) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Head-To-Head Review

El Paso Electric (NYSE: EE) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 9.76% 8.20% 2.63% Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 5.16% 118.79% 6.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares El Paso Electric and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $916.80 million 2.74 $98.26 million $2.42 25.50 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.47 billion 1.05 $41.20 million ($1.00) -34.26

El Paso Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for El Paso Electric and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 2 2 0 0 1.50 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 1 0 0 2.00

El Paso Electric presently has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.88%. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.65%. Given El Paso Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe El Paso Electric is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Dividends

El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt does not pay a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 417,900 residential, commercial, and public authority customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

