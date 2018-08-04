eGain (EGAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

EGAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75. eGain has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,996.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $114,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,928.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,450 shares of company stock worth $633,644 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 514,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 145,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 136,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in eGain by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

