EduCoin (EDU) Price Down 24.8% This Week

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. EduCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $6.24 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EduCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EduCoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.76 or 0.02854190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00723523 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00028142 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00035221 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012718 BTC.

EduCoin Token Profile

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin . The official website for EduCoin is www.edu.one

Buying and Selling EduCoin

EduCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EduCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

