Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) Announces GBX 0.48 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ediston Property Investment opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.51).

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

