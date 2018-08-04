Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edgewell Personal Care earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.4803488687313 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care traded up $0.93, hitting $55.23, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 670,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

