Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 46.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,620,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,217,000 after purchasing an additional 833,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 30.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,809 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,925.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 341,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,001,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,323,000 after purchasing an additional 288,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 156.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,050,000 after purchasing an additional 206,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

ECL stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $311,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,544,526.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,863.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

