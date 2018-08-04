ECC (ECC) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $1,755.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004329 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00299149 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000785 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.