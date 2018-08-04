Eaton (ETN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media stories about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.1332823594086 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE:ETN opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MED upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.28.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

