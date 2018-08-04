Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,717 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Altria Group opened at $59.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

