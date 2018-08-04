EA Coin Price Down 31.8% This Week (EAG)

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One EA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EA Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EA Coin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00372152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00193980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EA Coin Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

