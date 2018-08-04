Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dynavax Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9114793297348 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Dynavax Technologies traded down $0.50, hitting $12.95, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 895,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,755. The company has a market cap of $837.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.29. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 31,635.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVAX. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Dynavax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

