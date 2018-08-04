Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) and Carnival (CCL) Critical Survey

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Carnival’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $138.99 million 2.33 $16.05 million $0.74 12.32 Carnival $17.51 billion 1.79 $2.61 billion $3.82 15.46

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynagas LNG Partners and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 1 3 2 0 2.17 Carnival 0 5 12 0 2.71

Dynagas LNG Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Carnival has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Carnival’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 11.15% 10.30% 2.35% Carnival 15.40% 12.31% 7.21%

Summary

Carnival beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

