Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,382,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 548,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,486 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 394,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,982.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $731.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

