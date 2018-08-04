DXC Technology (DXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DXC Technology is a result of merger between CSC and Enterprise Services Division of HPE. We believe that the merger has opened new avenues of growth for the combined company. Following the footsteps of CSC, DXC Technology is also focusing on acquisitions to expedite growth. Additionally, the company’s traction in the cloud and partnerships with HCL, AT&T, VMware and Microsoft are expected to drive growth, going forward. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the company's rising interest expenses due to increased debt burden makes us cautious about its near-term performance. The company’s long-term outstanding debt significantly increased last fiscal and this may dampen its profitability going forward. The stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,817. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $77.26 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $513,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $291,312.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,612 shares of company stock worth $956,152 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,603,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,234,000 after buying an additional 269,537 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,426,000 after buying an additional 59,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,245,000 after buying an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,318,000 after buying an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,117,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,427,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

