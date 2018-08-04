Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 58,445 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,445 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $57.52 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

