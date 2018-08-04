Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $2.77 Million in Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of Mitel Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MITL. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the first quarter valued at about $55,680,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the first quarter valued at about $17,949,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitel Networks during the first quarter worth about $10,459,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Mitel Networks by 30.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,757,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mitel Networks by 4,467.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitel Networks opened at $11.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mitel Networks Corp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.

MITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Mitel Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

