Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,863,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,093,000 after buying an additional 150,882 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,952,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,001,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,312 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $459,958.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

