Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 151,116 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,929,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,369 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 570,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

