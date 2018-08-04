Duke Realty (DRE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.50 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $29.39 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Duke Realty had a net margin of 72.53% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,268,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Duke Realty by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,608,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after buying an additional 3,255,354 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,766,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,585,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,687,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Duke Realty by 6,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,170,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after buying an additional 1,151,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.