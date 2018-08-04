Duke Energy (DUK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY18 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Duke Energy traded up $1.10, reaching $81.55, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

